Acapulco – Apple TV+ releases new behind the scenes look at season 2

The cast of Apple TV+ comedy Acapulco give fans an insight an inside look at Season 2 in this new video.

The critically acclaimed bilingual comedy series returns on October 21st with the first two episodes available to stream that day, followed by a new episode every Friday.

The ten-part season picks up right on the heels of season one, telling the story of 20-something Máximo Gallardo (played by Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he scores the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco, Las Colinas.

In 1985, Máximo must contend with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home and a new love interest who just might rival the girl of his dreams. Under Don Pablo’s guidance, he sets his eyes on one day running the entire Las Colinas operation by becoming the right-hand man of Diane.

Meanwhile, in present day, older Máximo (Derbez) returns to Acapulco to make peace with the recent passing of Don Pablo, where he is forced to confront some unfinished business young Máximo left behind.

How to Watch Apple TV+

Priced at £4.99 per month, the Apple TV+ streaming service is available on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Sony and Samsung.