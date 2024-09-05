Acer unveils new handheld gaming PC

Acer has launched the Nitro Blaze 7, a new handheld gaming PC capable of running AAA titles.
The device features an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, with Ryzen AI, a 7-inch Full HD IPS touch screen, AMD FreeSync Premium technology, USB-C fast charging and Windows 11.
It also has 16GB LPDDR5x SDRAM and Wi-Fi 6E support, can support up to 2 TB of storage and includes Wi-Fi 6E support and includes Acer’s new Game Space application which supports the addition of games from multiple platforms.
Each purchase includes 3 months of PC Game Pass.
Specifications
- Product Name Acer Nitro Blaze 7
- Model GN771
- Operating System Windows 11 Home
- Processors AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS (8-Core, 16-threads, 24 MB cache, up to 5.1 GHz max boost)
- AMD Ryzen AI, Supports up to total 39 AI TOPS
- Graphics AMD Radeon™ 780M (Up to 2.7 GHz, AMD RDNA™ 3 12 CUs)
- Screen 7″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Display, 144 Hz, 500 nits, 10-point touch panel, 7 ms response time, 100% sRGB, AMD FreeSync Premium