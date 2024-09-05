Acer unveils new handheld gaming PC

Acer has launched the Nitro Blaze 7, a new handheld gaming PC capable of running AAA titles.

The device features an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, with Ryzen AI, a 7-inch Full HD IPS touch screen, AMD FreeSync Premium technology, USB-C fast charging and Windows 11.

It also has 16GB LPDDR5x SDRAM and Wi-Fi 6E support, can support up to 2 TB of storage and includes Wi-Fi 6E support and includes Acer’s new Game Space application which supports the addition of games from multiple platforms.

Each purchase includes 3 months of PC Game Pass.

