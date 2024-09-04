Gracenote reveals new dataset to help streaming audiences find content

This example of a listings page for Barbie contains information provided by Gracenote Watch Prompts aimed at helping audiences find new content to watch.

Metadata specialists Gracenote have launched a new dataset product which provides streaming services with interesting facts about movies and TV shows to help inform audiences when searching for their next watch.

Designed to be paired with viewer preference and consumption behaviour data, Gracenote Watch Prompts enables providers to deliver more personalised options in order to boost user engagement and viewing.

The firm says its new offering complements both basic program metadata and Video Descriptors with additional information on individual TV programs and movies, including:

Critical facts: Prominent award wins and praise from renowned TV and film critics, providing evidence of content quality

Talent spotlights: Showcases popular actors and creators to appeal to viewer preferences

Content comparisons: Analogies based on thematically similar content presenting new frames of reference

The information is generated using a mix of machine learning and human editors, with all content checked for accuracy and quality.

Examples of the end result include a listing page for Barbie describing it as “Legally Blonde meets The Lego Movie” to provide a relatable analogy based on other popular films to pique interest or the information page for Succession highlighting the show’s 13 Emmy Award wins.

“Streaming services are challenged to continually enhance the user experiences they offer to delight viewers, increase time spent and reduce churn,” said Trent Wheeler, Chief Product Officer at Gracenote.

“Watch Prompts leverages the expertise of Gracenote’s human editors along with scalability enabled by machine learning to deliver an entirely new dataset that will help our customers evolve and meet these challenges.”