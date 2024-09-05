Samsung’s Music Frame smart speaker gets Wicked tie-in edition

Samsung has revealed that a new Wicked edition of its Music Frame wireless speaker will be available exclusively from its online store from the end of October 2024.

Boasting two-channel 120W sound quality, the Music Frame supports Dolby Atmos, Airplay, Chromecast, Tap Sound, Alexa and has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Optical connectivity options.

The device can be wall mounted or sit on a shelf or cabinet and displays an image of the owner’s choice.

This new edition is themed to tie-in with the cinema release of Wicked, Universal Pictures’ big screen adaptation of the hit stage musical, and features a specially designed limited edition bezel and customised packaging.

It also includes three photo cards featuring autographs and images of the film’s characters.

“We created the Music Frame to give users a way to enjoy great quality music while making a style statement that enables them to truly make the technology their own,” said Cheolgi Kim, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“The Music Frame Wicked Edition is a unique way to celebrate a landmark cinematic release by combining stunning sound with an engaging backstory.”