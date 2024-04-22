EE reveals new PlayStation Portal gaming bundle

EE has unveiled a new handheld gaming bundle featuring the PlayStation Portal – which features 8” LCD 1080p HD screen plus DualSense Wireless Controller – plus a 24-month PlayStation Plus Extra subscription and an EE Video and EE Gamer’s Data Pass.

Costing £10 upfront and £18 a month for 24 months for existing existing EE mobile customers, the bundle is part of EE’s ambition to become the UK’s no.1 destination for gaming.

The new bundle comes in addition to a range of handheld gaming devices available to new and existing customers via the EE website, EE retail stores and EE telesales channels:

Legion Go is available for £35 upfront and £60 a month for 11 months. Powered by the all-new AMD Ryzen Z1 Series and a 144Hz refresh rate so you can seamlessly game on the go with ease.

Asus ROG Ally is available for £30 upfront and £60 a month for 11 months. Featuring an expansive Full HD 120Hz, powered by AMD Ryzen Z1, making it ultimate ally for gaming on the move.

Razer Edge is available for £10 upfront and £40 a month for 11 months. Featuring the ultra-powerful Snapdragon G3x built to withstand high framerates, delivering unrivalled performance and gives you that extra edge when gaming on the go.

Sam Kemp, Director of Gaming EE, commented: “In line with our ambition to become the UK’s no.1 destination for gamers, we’re launching the first in a great new range of handheld consoles to meet the growing demand from those wanting access to quality gaming experiences on the move.”