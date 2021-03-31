Acorn TV comes to Netgem set top boxes

Acorn TV is now available on Netgem TV, the set top box platform used by ISPs to offer a bundled TV service to broadband subscribers.

Owned by US cable giant AMC, the streaming service offers a mix of comedies and dramas from Britain and beyond, including Foyle’s War, George Gently, Agatha Raisin, and several recent Agatha Christie adaptations including And Then There Were and The ABC Murders.

Customers of Netgem’s ISP partners who sign up between April 2nd and 9th will receive 3 months free – worth £14.97 – instead of the normal 1 month.

Shan Eisenberg, CCO at Netgem TV & WiFi said: “Netgem TV is about bringing choice to our viewers, so we are delighted to welcome Acorn TV to our service, and give our viewers the chance to discover or re-discover their range of quality British classics to discover and binge on.

“We’re also about bringing better value than traditional Pay TV, so we’re thrilled that our viewers can get a special 3-month free deal on Acorn TV during the Easter break.

“The response from our ISP partners has been fantastic especially those who are targeting traditional audiences – they are absolutely thrilled to be able to present Acorn TV before all other Pay TV platforms.”

Stuart Shaw, Managing Director, Acorn Media International added: “Acorn TV is thrilled to join the Netgem TV family.

“Our goal remains to commission and license the very best in international dramas and mysteries, so that subscribers can watch the latest British shows as well as high quality series from Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and more.”