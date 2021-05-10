Action flick Shock Wave: Hong Kong Destruction is coming to Blu-ray

Trinity CineAsia is releasing Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau’s (Infernal Affairs trilogy, House of Flying Daggers) Shock Wave: Hong Kong Destruction on Blu-ray & DVD from 7th June and on Digital 14th June.

Synopsis:

After suffering life changing injuries in the line of duty, bomb disposal officer Poon Shing Fung (Andy Lau, Infernal Affairs, House of Flying Daggers) turns his back on the police.

But when a series of bombings sweep Hong Kong, the police suspect their former ally may be involved after he is found unconscious at the scene of one incident.

Suffering from memory loss and recalling only fragments of his former life, Fung sets out to uncover the truth and find out who he really is.