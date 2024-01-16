Adam Sandler’s Spaceman gets first trailer 

SPACEMAN. (L to R) Adam Sandler as Jakub and Hanus in Spaceman. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023.

Netflix has released the first trailer for Spaceman, its upcoming new Adam Sandler film which will be available to stream from March 1st.

Synopsis:

Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system astronaut Jakub (Sandler) realises the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth.

Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he’s helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late.

Directed by Johan Renck and based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the film also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini.

Written by Colby Day, the film’s producers include Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Michael Parets, Tim Headington, Lia Buman, and Max Silva.