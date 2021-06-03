Adrian Lester joins cast of Jed Mercurio’s new ITV series

Adrian Lester is joining Line of Duty star Vicky McClure in ITV’s Trigger Point, the new series from Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television.

Written by screenwriting newcomer Daniel Brierley, the six-part thriller follows the Metropolitan Police’s Bomb Disposal Squad.

McClure plays front line officer Lana Washington, an experienced bomb disposal operative, and Lester plays Joel Nutkins, who works alongside her. Both ex-military, the pair are close, having served together in Afghanistan.

When a terrorist campaign threatens the capital over the summer, the Expos are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate…

Lester said: “I’m really looking forward to partnering with Vicky on this great new series. Jed Mercurio’s material is always great. This series is ambitious and challenging which is why it’s exciting to be a part of the team.”

Jed Mercurio commented: “I’m absolutely thrilled Adrian Lester has joined the cast of Trigger Point. Adrian is one of the finest actors working in British television today and will make a formidable combination with Vicky McClure.”

Daniel Brierley added: “I’m beyond thrilled – and honoured – to have Adrian Lester joining the cast of Trigger Point.

“Adrian’s one of Britain’s finest actors and I can’t wait to see him alongside another national treasure in Vicky! It’s a great pairing and I know they’ll be fantastic in their roles.”