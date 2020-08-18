Advert supported movie app W4free comes to Netgem TV

Netgem has added advertiser-supported VOD service W4free to its retail and ISP-partner set top boxes.

The move brings more than 250 films from distributors such as Kaleidoscope, Platform Entertainment, The Film Consortium, Icon Film Distribution and Signature Entertainment to the Netgem TV platform, as well as selected news and sports programming.

“The W4Free service arrives on Netgem TV at just the right time adding a fantastic collection of movies and series for our customers at no extra cost,” said Netgem’s Sylvain Thevenot.

“We are focused on making our customers’ lives easier by giving them more choice and easy access to quality content on a service that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.

“By working with content partners like W4Free we are able to significantly increase the value of our TV service and the streaming proposition for growing Altnets in the UK and Ireland.”

Chris Sharp, W4free’s Chairman, said: “Adding Netgem TV as a distribution partner is an important development in the evolution of w4free.com. It will certainly expand our footprint in Britain,” says Sharp.

“The key to our growth will be to maximize our consumer visibility making it even easier for customers to see our curated programme service. Being available on a platform like Netgem TV that is across linear and mobile platforms is a tremendous step forward.”