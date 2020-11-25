After We Collided comes to Prime Video in December

Amazon Prime Video today announced that the highly anticipated young-adult love story and Amazon Exclusive movie, After We Collided, starring Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Dylan Sprouse, will stream exclusively on Prime Video in the UK, France, Italy and Spain.

Prime members in the UK, France and Italy will be able to enjoy the film from 22nd December followed by Spain on 1st January.

After We Collided is the film adaptation of the best-selling sequel to the novel and publishing sensation After. The After franchise includes five books.

Following the breakout success of the first film After, which debuted number one at the box office in 17 international territories, and with a mandate from feverish ‘Afternators’ for more films, producers quickly got to work on After We Collided, this time with Anna Todd writing the script in her debut as a screenwriter alongside Mario Celaya.

The movie follows Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) who are going through the aftermath of their break-up. While Hardin falls into some bad habits, Tessa, armed with a new confidence, lands the internship of her dreams at Vance publishing company.

At Vance, she also grabs the attention of her handsome new co-worker Trevor (Dylan Sprouse), who is exactly the kind of guy she should be with. He is smart, funny, handsome and responsible; however, Tessa cannot get Hardin out of her head.

He is after all, the love of her life. Even with all their misunderstandings and hardships, Tessa can’t deny the pull she feels towards Hardin. She wishes she could walk away…it’s just not that easy. Through all their ups and downs, the wrongs and rights, Hardin and Tessa will fight to be together… even if the universe wants them to be apart.

“We are excited to bring Afternators everywhere this highly-anticipated new movie from The After franchise,” said Chris Bird, head of content for Europe at Amazon Prime Video.

“It’s a great opportunity for Prime members in Italy, Spain, France and in the UK to discover the second film of this worldwide young adult phenomenon.”