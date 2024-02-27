Age of Empires Mobile – developers reveal key features from upcoming game

Legendary strategy game Age of Empires comes to mobile devices later this year and the title’s developers have revealed what gamers can expect.

Age of Empires Mobile is billed as “a new chapter” which has been customised for mobile play while still retaining a “broad array of exciting elements from the existing series”.

Key confirmed features include:

fast combat and base building

multiplayer action including all-new epic siege battle gameplay that unites global players and forges rivalry among others

empire-building and strategic battles on a huge, persistent battlefield and 1-on-1, player-versus-player combat

dozens of historical and legendary leaders, including King Arthur, Joan of Arc, Julius Caesar, Leonidas I, and the Queen of Sheba

The new mobile edition of the classic title hails from TiMi Studio Group – the studio behind Call of Duty Mobile – and World’s Edge, an Xbox Games Studio, and the development team behind the Age of Empires franchise.

Earnest Yuen, Senior Director of Production at World’s Edge said: “We’re excited for even more players around the world to experience the magic of Age of Empires with the upcoming launch of Age of Empires Mobile.

“Combining the strategy games expertise and rich heritage of World’s Edge with TiMi’s excellence in mobile gaming, we’re building a brand-new way for players around the world to join the Age of Empires universe.”

Brayden Fan, a general manager for TiMi Studio Group, added: “We grew up playing Age of Empires on our PCs and believe we can offer a new but similarly exciting experience for mobile players with Age of Empires Mobile.

“Players all over the world can build massive empires, form alliances, and fight against each other to prove who is the best.”