BBC confirms airdate for The Capture series 3

It’s been confirmed that hit techno-thriller The Capture will return to BBC One and iPlayer for its third series on March 8th.

As previously confirmed, Holliday Grainger returns alongside series stalwarts Paapa Essiedu, Indira Varma, Ben Miles, Lia Williams, Ginny Holder, Ron Perlman, Nigel Lindsay, Tessa Wong and Daisy Waterstone.

They’re joined for the new series by Killian Scott, Joe Dempsie, Andrew Buchan, Hugh Quarshie and Amanda Drew.

Created, written and executive produced by BAFTA-winning Ben Chanan, the show is centred around a deep fake software known as Correction developed by British Intelligence and is produced by Universal International Studios’ Heyday Television.

Synopsis:

It’s been twelve months since Rachel Carey (Grainger) broadcast a live deepfake of a government minister to the nation, exposing the UK intelligence service’s clandestine video manipulation programme known as Correction.

Amidst an inquiry into the unlawful use of Correction, Carey has become acting head of SO15, determined to regain the public’s trust in surveillance technology through the new Operation Veritas camera system.

And then it happens: a brutal and exceptionally well-coordinated act of terror aimed right at the heart of the British establishment that leaves behind just one witness.

The more Carey investigates, the deeper she is drawn into an unfolding geopolitical crisis that infects the British political establishment, the security services, and the media.

The conspiracy reaches deep into the State, but just who is pulling the strings?

Caught in an increasingly violent situation, and with few allies left to trust, what sacrifices will Carey be willing to make?