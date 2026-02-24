For All Mankind gets new season 5 trailer

A new full-length trailer has been released for the season 5 of For All Mankind which debuts on Apple TV on on March 27th, with new episode then following weekly until May 29th.

The new season picks up years after the Goldilocks asteroid heist, with Happy Valley now a thriving colony with thousands of residents and a base for new missions further into the solar system.

But with the nations of Earth now demanding law and order on the Red Planet, friction continues to build between the people who live on Mars and their former home.

Joel Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt return alongside new series regulars Mirelle Enos, Costa Ronin, Sean Kaufman, Ruby Cruz (“Bottoms”) and Ines Asserson.