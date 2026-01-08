BBC confirms Paapa Essiedu to return for The Capture series 3

L-R: Holliday Grainger and Paapa Essiedu BBC/Universal International Studios/Laurence Cendrowicz

Paapa Essiedu is reuniting with Holliday Grainger for the third series of hit BBC techno-thriller The Capture.

Created, written and executive produced by BAFTA-winning Ben Chanan, the show is centred around a deep fake software known as Correction developed by British Intelligence.

Essiedu joined the show’s second season as government minister Isaac Turner who teamed up with Grainger’s Rachel Carey to reveal Correction’s existence to the British public.

In addition to Grainger and Essiedu, the returning cast includes Indira Varma as BBC Newsnight presenter Khadija Khan, Ben Miles as Danny Hart, Lia Williams as Gemma Garland, Ginny Holder as DI Nadia Latif, Ron Perlman as CIA agent Frank Napier, Nigel Lindsay as DSI Tom Kendricks, Tessa Wong as DC Chloe Tan and Daisy Waterstone as Abigail Carey.

They’re joined for the new series by Killian Scott, Joe Dempsie, Andrew Buchan, Hugh Quarshie and Amanda Drew.

The series is produced by Universal International Studios’ Heyday Television and is set to air on BBC One this spring.

Synopsis:

It’s been twelve months since Rachel Carey (Grainger) broadcast a live deepfake of a government minister to the nation, exposing the UK intelligence service’s clandestine video manipulation programme known as Correction.

Amidst an inquiry into the unlawful use of Correction, Carey has become acting head of SO15, determined to regain the public’s trust in surveillance technology through the new Operation Veritas camera system.

And then it happens: a brutal and exceptionally well-coordinated act of terror aimed right at the heart of the British establishment that leaves behind just one witness.

The more Carey investigates, the deeper she is drawn into an unfolding geopolitical crisis that infects the British political establishment, the security services, and the media.

The conspiracy reaches deep into the State, but just who is pulling the strings?

Caught in an increasingly violent situation, and with few allies left to trust, what sacrifices will Carey be willing to make?