Digital UK names former Channel 4 exec as CTO

Digital UK, the company that runs both the Freeview and Freesat TV platforms, has appointed former Channel 4 executive Orpheus Warr as its Chief Technology Officer.

Reporting to CEO Jonathan Thompson, the newly created role will see Warr take on responsibility for shaping and delivering the technology strategy for the two free-to-view platforms.

Warr was formerly Channel 4’s Chief Technology Officer where his responsibilities included delivery of the broadcaster’s digital transformation initiatives and developing its All 4 streaming service. He also served as a Board Director of the DPP and is a Council Member of the Digital TV Group and Chair of its Technology Steering Group.

Jonathan Thompson said: “I’m delighted Orf is taking up this new role at a critical time for the evolution of free TV in the UK.

“A senior leader in technology, he brings a wealth of experience across both broadcast and IP delivery and is well known across the industry for his leadership in leveraging technology to develop engaging TV services for viewers.”

Orpheus Warr said: “Free TV plays a critical and hugely valuable role in the UK’s broadcasting ecosystem and I’m really looking forward to helping shape its future evolution.

“In an increasingly global, complex TV market, technology is central to how viewers discover and consume content. With Freeview and Freesat relied upon by over half of the UK’s homes, there’s a lot at stake and I can’t wait to start this important role.”