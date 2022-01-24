AJ Odudu and Tom Allen to present BAFTA’s red carpet show

Tom Allen & AJ Odudu, announced as the Red Carpet Show hosts for the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards, to be held on Sunday 13 March 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall. Image credit: ©BAFTA/Alecsandra Raluca Dragoi/Aemen Sukkar

AJ Odudu and Tom Allen have joined this year’s EE British Academy Film Awards presenting team as the co-hosts of BAFTA’s red carpet show when this year’s awards are presented on Sunday 13 March.

The pair’s interviews with nominees and other guests will be streamed live across BAFTA’s social media channels, and they’ll also be on hand to announce this year’s Nominations on Thursday 3 February.

As previously announced, Rebel Wilson will host this year’s Film Awards ceremony which will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC One HD and BBC iPlayer.

AJ Odudu said: “I am honoured to be hosting this year’s EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet show alongside my friend Tom Allen.

“I’m so excited to be interviewing the brilliant nominees whilst celebrating the best of film. I can’t wait to put on a posh frock and get chatting!”

Tom Allen said: “I am so excited to be on the red carpet – in fact I’m excited to be on any carpet as we have laminate flooring in our house – and I am over the moon to be working with the brilliant AJ Odudu at this year’s EE BAFTA Film Awards.

“I know we’re going to have so much fun bringing the glamour and excitement of the arriving nominees to everyone watching around the world at home. Open some crisps, settle on the sofa and enjoy it all!”

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA said: “Stepping on to the EE BAFTA Film red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall is a unique experience and we’re thrilled to be back with an in-person event this year.

“AJ and Tom are going to do a wonderful job of welcoming our guests to the UK’s biggest celebration of film.”