Alan Cumming and Channel 4 to take viewers on a trip aboard the Royal Scotsman

Alan Cumming will take viewers on a trip of a lifetime on board the iconic Royal Scotsman train in a new four-part series for Channel 4.

Produced by 14th Floor, each episode of Scotland’s Most Luxurious Railway will follow the train on a particular leg of its journey as it takes guests and viewers on a grand tour of Scotland, taking in the country’s rich history, landscape, and culture.

With behind-the-scenes access to Belmond’s Royal Scotsman team the series promises to “capture the round the clock work necessary to deliver luxury to the train’s on-board guests”.

Experiencing what it’s like to be a passenger on this opulent adventure, Cumming will travel the length of the journey, disembarking at various stops to take part in local activities and sharing the breath-taking landscape and wildlife Scotland has to offer.

Cumming said: “I am a Royal Scotsman super fan and each trip I’ve taken aboard has been magical and memorable, so I’m delighted to get the chance to share the magic with Channel 4 viewers.”

Deborah Dunnett, Commissioning Editor, Channel 4 said, “I’m so pleased to be looking after 14th Floor’s first Channel 4 commission. It’s a beautiful piece of access and given Alan’s already a huge fan of these railways, there’s no one better to go behind the scenes and bring it all to life for our viewers”.