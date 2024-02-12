Alan Dale and Greg Austin join BBC Three’s Wreck for series 2

L-R: Alice Nokes as Sophia, Orlando Norman as Ben, Amber Grappy as Lauren, Thaddea Graham as Vivian, Oscar Kennedy as Jamie, Miya Ocego as Rosie and Peter Claffey as Cormac.

Screen legend Alan Dale and Hunters and Class star Greg Austin have joined the cast of BBC Three’s comedy horror series Wreck.

Created and written by Ryan J. Brown, series two takes place months after the events of the previous run’s shocking blood-soaked conclusion and finds Jamie, Vivian and their fellow survivors planning to strike back against Velorum.

In a daring and desperate attempt to bring the corporate murder machine down, the gang go undercover to infiltrate Velorum’s newest venture – an exclusive ‘wellness’ festival for millionaires in the remote Slovenian countryside.

Series stars Oscar Kennedy, Thaddea Graham and Jodie Tyack return alongside fellow survivors Anthony Rickman, Amber Grappy, Peter Claffey, Miya Ocego, Warren James Dunning, Alice Nokes, James Phoon, Ali Hardman, Rory O’Neill, and Harriet Webb.

In addition to Dale and Austin, new cast members include Phil Martin, Orlando Norman, Shaheen Jafargholi, Sam Buttery, Greg Austin, Carolyn Bracken, Niamh Walsh, Buck Braithwaite and Bradley Riches.

The series will launch this Spring on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. The first series is currently available on BBC iPlayer.