Alan Davies As Yet Untitled returns to Dave after 4 year break

Alan Davies is returning to UKTV’s Dave next Spring with a new run of his chat show, As Yet Untitled.

Last seen in 2017, the show sees Davies lead conversations with four celebrity guests. Previous interviewees have included Stephen Fry, Catherine Tate and Katherine Ryan.

The episodes will record in December and January at The Roundhouse in Camden. The series is produced by Phil McIntyre Television and commissioned for Dave by head of comedy Iain Coyle.

Coyle said: “I love this show, it’s always warm, engaging and hilarious. Alan has such a gift for teasing brilliant stories and humour out of people, it always makes me want to be around the table with them.”