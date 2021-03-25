Alan Ladd Jr. docu is getting April release

Central City Media has announced that Laddie: The Man Behind The Movies will be available to rent and buy on Digital Download from 26th April.

The film is the story of Oscar-winning producer Alan Ladd Jr. and his daughter’s journey to get to know her father not just as “Dad”, but the way his collaborators do—as a doyen of modern American cinema.

Known to all as Laddie, he is the understated studio chief and Oscar-winning producer behind such films as Star Wars, Alien, Blade Runner, Chariots Of Fire, Police Academy, Braveheart, The Omen, Thelma and Louise, Young Frankenstein and Gone Baby Gone, whose intelligence, kindness, and unflagging faith in the people he hired turned him into one of the most successful movie moguls in Hollywood history.

Through interviews with George Lucas, Ridley Scott, Sigourney Weaver, Ben Affleck, Ron Howard, Morgan Freeman, Mel Brooks, Richard Donner, and more, Amanda Ladd-Jones endeavours to better understand her father, Alan Ladd, Jr.