Alastair Sim classic The Green Man is getting a new DVD and Blu-ray release

The classic Ealing comedy The Green Man is coming to DVD, Blu-Ray and Digital on May 18 courtesy of Studiocanal.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk

Starring Alastair Sim alongside George Cole, Terry-Thomas, Jill Adams (Private’s Progress) and Raymond Huntley (Night Train to Munich), this classic farce ticks all the genre’s boxes of mistaken identities, compromising positions, much panicking and slamming of doors.

Sim plays Hawkins, a timid watchmaker with a part time job – he is also a professional assassin who bumps off the people we love to hate.

But when the philandering MP Sir Gregory Upshott (Huntley) is the intended target, vacuum cleaner salesman William Blake (Cole) and Hawkins’ new neighbour Ann Vincent (Adams) repeatedly get in the way.

As the time of the assassination draws ever closer and Hawkins tracks his victim to a dilapidated seaside hotel called the Green Man, the laughs and the tension steadily rise to a brilliant climax.

The new release features a restored version of the film assembled from both the original camera negative where possible and alternative sources where severe damage that could not be repaired was encountered.

These elements were scanned at 4K resolution in 10bit and then restored in 4k.

DVD / Blu-Ray / Digital Extras

New: Alastair Sim and The Green Man by Stephen Fry

New: Interview with cultural historian Matthew Sweet

Those British Faces: Alastair Sim

Behind the Scenes and Portraits stills gallery