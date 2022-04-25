Alcohol-free beer comes to the Rovers Return and Woolpack after Heineken strikes product placement deal with ITV

Heineken’s alcohol-free beer brand 0.0 will be seen onscreen in Coronation Street and Emmerdale later this month after the brewing giant struck a product placement deal with ITV.

From April 29th Heineken 0.0 Draught taps will join the Rovers Return and Woolpack’s respective line-ups of fictional beers as part of the brand’s efforts to “normalise” alcohol-free beer in the UK.

James Crampton, Corporate Affairs Director for Heineken UK, said: “We are totally committed to bringing Low and No beer from the periphery into the mainstream.

“Coronation Street and Emmerdale are British institutions and both shows have huge influence and cultural currency. From April 29th people are going to tune in to Coronation Street and Emmerdale and see 0.0 taps on screen.

“They’re going to see landlords they love pull pints of alcohol free beer, and see their favourite soap characters drink it. We’re very confident that this partnership is going to have a massive impact in terms of helping to normalise alcohol free beer.”

John Whiston, Managing Director of Continuing Drama, ITV said: “We’re really pleased to be able to put a non-alcoholic beer pump on the bar of our iconic soap pubs, The Rovers and The Woolpack. We all know that we need to be more aware of how much we drink.

“This new non-alcoholic beer pump from Heineken will be a gentle reminder that there are great, modern, thirst-quenching alternatives to having one too many pints of Newton and Ridley.”