Aldi to sponsor food programming across Channel 4 portfolio and BBC’s UKTV 

Aldi has been named as the new long-term sponsor of food programming across Channel 4, More 4, E4 and the Channel 4 streaming app. Starting this month (29th January) the sponsorship will support programming such as Come Dine with Me and Jamie Cooks the Seasons.

The retailer will also sponsor the ‘Cooking Inspiration’ programming strand on the W channel which is part of the BBC’s commercial subsidiary, UKTV.

Both partnerships were secured by Channel 4 Sales which sells advertising and sponsorship opportunities on the broadcaster’s own channels plus those of third parties including UKTV.

The deal was brokered with the support of media agency Starcom and creative agency McCann.

Rupinder Downie, sponsorship and commercial partnerships leader at Channel 4 said: “This deal highlights once again why Channel 4 is the best partner to do business with. Our partnerships draw on Channel 4’s unique mix of the best content, creativity and innovation, and, in this case the ability to offer reach into third party media.”

Jemma Townsend, Marketing Director at Aldi UK, added: “We are proud to partner with Channel 4 to sponsor their exciting food programmes and bring cooking inspiration and entertainment to the nation in true Aldi style.”

Darren Guy, Client Partner at Starcom UK, said: “This is the perfect partnership for Aldi to demonstrate the quality of their offering and align with a premium foodie audience.

“Through a variety shows from Channel 4’s library of family favourite food and cooking, Aldi can speak to a highly engaged audience at a time when they’re likely to be thinking about the next food shop, and across multiple touchpoints.”