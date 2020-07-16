Alejandro Amenábar to help new AMC and Movistar+ series

Oscar-winning film maker Alejandro Amenábar is to make a new drama series for AMC Studios and Movistar+, the pay TV division of Spain’s Telefonica.

The six-part adventure thriller is inspired by popular Spanish graphic novel ‘El Tesoro del Cisne Negro’ (‘The Treasure of the Black Swan’) by Paco Roca and Guillermo Corral and will be co-written by Amenábar and Alejandro Hernandez.



“This project is uniquely a Spanish/American story inspired by real life events that at times seem more unbelievable than fiction – replete with courtroom drama, international intrigue, and even the largest recovered sunken treasure in history,” said Ed Carroll, Chief Operating Officer at AMC Networks.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Movistar+ on this dramatisation, and to be working with the incredible talent attached, especially Alejandro Amenábar, on this global, high-stakes adventure.”



”We are very happy and excited to be working alongside AMC Studios on a project which had major international ambitions right from the outset,” commented Segio Oslé, President of Movistar+.

“This agreement is a highly relevant landmark not only for Movistar+ but also for the Spanish audiovisual industry.

“We are aligning ourselves with one of the greatest producers of quality fiction on a global scale with whom we share the desire to enhance our stories and distribute them to the highest possible number of territories.’:



AMC Studios and Movistar+ will produce the series in collaboration with MOD Pictures. Filming will begin this summer.

The series will premiere in 2021 on AMC in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the Caribbean as well as Movistar+ in Spain.