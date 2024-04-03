Alex Rider returns to Freevee this week with final season

Viewers in the UK, US and Germany will be able to stream the third and final season of Alex Rider on Freevee, the free streaming service from Amazon, from April 5th.

Adapted from Anthony Horowitz’s fifth Alex Rider novel, the season sets Rider on the tail of his greatest enemy: the elusive network known as Scorpia which plans to use a catastrophic new super-weapon to against the British Government.

Free of The Department and aided by friends Tom and Kyra, Alex embarks on a personal mission to destroy Scorpia once and for all. Little does he know, his ties to both organisations run deeper than he ever thought possible.



Returning alongside series star Otto Farrant are Vicky McClure, Stephen Dillane, Brenock O’Connor, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́, and Marli Siu. New actors joining the cast this season include Sofia Helin, Shelley Conn, Kevin McNally, and Jason Wong.



Horowitz serves as an executive producer alongside Eleventh Hour’s Jill Green and Eve Gutierrez, series writer Guy Burt, director Andreas Prochaska, and actor Otto Farrant.