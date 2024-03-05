Alex Rider season three gets official trailer

The official trailer has been released for season three of spy-thriller Alex Rider which comes to Freevee, the free streaming service from Amazon, on April 5th for viewers in the UK, US and Germany.

Adapted from Anthony Horowitz’s fifth Alex Rider novel, the show’s final season sets the teenage spy on the tail of his greatest enemy: the elusive network known as Scorpia which plans to use a catastrophic new super-weapon to against the British Government.

Free of The Department and aided by friends Tom and Kyra, Alex embarks on a personal mission to destroy Scorpia once and for all. Little does he know, his ties to both organisations run deeper than he ever thought possible.



The third season features the return of series stars Otto Farrant as Alex Rider, Vicky McClure as Mrs. Jones, Stephen Dillane as Alan Blunt, Brenock O’Connor as Tom Harris, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ as Jack Starbright, and Marli Siu as Kyra Vashenko-Chao.

New actors joining the cast this season include Sofia Helin, Shelley Conn, Kevin McNally, and Jason Wong.



Horowitz serves as an executive producer alongside Eleventh Hour’s Jill Green and Eve Gutierrez, series writer Guy Burt, director Andreas Prochaska, and actor Otto Farrant.