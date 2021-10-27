Alex Rider season two – IMDB TV releases new trailer

A new trailer for season two of Alex Rider has been released by IMDb TV, Amazon’s ad-supported and subscription- free service which will be streaming the show in the UK and US from December 3rd.

The series will also be available on Prime Video in Australia, Canada, Italy, Germany, and Latin America on the same day.

IMDB TV is available via the Prime Video app on connected TVs and streaming devices, and via its own dedicated app on Amazon’s Fire TV range.

Based on Anthony Horowitz’s novels and Produced by Eleventh Hour Films, the series follows London teenager Alex (Otto Farrant) who has unknowingly been trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage.

In season two, which is based on Eagle Strike – the fourth book in the franchise, Alex is still reeling from the traumatic events at Point Blanc, and desperately wants to return to a normal life.

But when his new friend Sabina’s father, journalist Ed Pleasance, is attacked by Yassen Gregorovich, the man who may have killed his uncle, Alex reluctantly finds himself drawn back into the world of international espionage.

Cut loose from his one-time allies within shadowy MI6 division The Department, Alex discovers a link between Ed, a dangerous hacker known as Smoking Mirror, and tech billionaire Damian Cray.

With the help of his guardian Jack and trusted friend Tom, Alex must unravel a sinister political plot with global repercussions, the answer to which may be locked within Cray’s latest product, the global phenomenon video game Feathered Serpent.

The season also Stephen Dillane as Alan Blunt, Vicky McClure as Mrs. Jones, Brenock O’Connor as Tom Harris, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ as Jack Starbright, Marli Siu as Kyra, Toby Stephens as Damian Cray, Rakie Ayola as Jo Byrne, and Charithra Chandran as Sabina Pleasance.