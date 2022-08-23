Alex Rider series one is getting a UK DVD release

The first series of Alex Rider, based on Anthony Horowitz’s book series, is coming to DVD from 19th September via Dazzler Media.

Starring Otto Farrant as Alex, alongside Vicky McClure and Stephen Dillane, the show made its UK debut on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service.

The series tells the story of Alex Rider, a London teenager who has unknowingly been trained for the dangerous world of espionage.

Pressured to help investigate his uncle’s death, and how it connects to the assassination of two high profile billionaires, Alex assumes a new identity and goes undercover in a remote boarding school called Point Blanc.

Isolated far above the snow line in the French Alps, Point Blanc claims to set the troubled teenagers of the ultra-rich back onto the right track. But as Alex digs deeper, he discovers the students are in fact the subjects of a disturbing plan which he’ll have to stop, by any means necessary.

