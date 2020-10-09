Alexa can now play Apple Podcasts

Amazon Echo and Fire TV device owners can now use Alexa to play podcasts from Apple Podcasts.

Users need to link their Amazon and Apple accounts via the Alexa app where they can also set Apple Podcasts as their default podcast provider. Once the set-up process is completed, Alexa will prioritise playing requested podcasts from Apple Podcasts.

Example commands available:

Alexa, play The Adam Buxton Podcast on Apple Podcasts

Alexa, play the latest episode of Today in Focus on Apple Podcasts

Alexa, fast forward 30 seconds

Alexa, next episode