Alexandra Roach and Joe Cole head cast of BBC thriller Nightsleeper

Alexandra Roach and Joe Cole have joined the cast of Nightsleeper, the upcoming BBC drama from writer Nick Leather and Fremantle’s Euston Films.

First announced last December, the series is a real-time thriller set aboard a sleeper train travelling from Glasgow to London while a government agency desperately tries to intervene in the rapidly-escalating events onboard.

Can two people who’ve never met, one on the train and one not, work together to save the lives of its disparate group of passengers as the Heart of Britain service hurtles towards what might quite literally be its final destination?

The cast also includes Alex Ferns, Sharon Small, James Cosmo, David Threlfall, Daniel Cahill, Lois Chimimba, Gabriel Howell, Katie Leung , Leah MacRae, Ruth Madeley, Adam Mitchell, Pamela Nomvete, Scott Reid, Sharon Rooney and Parth Thakerar.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: “I’m so pleased that Joe, Alexandra and this exceptional ensemble cast have all come aboard Nightsleeper as it speeds towards BBC One and iPlayer.

“Nick Leather has created an adrenaline-fuelled thriller like no other and I can’t wait to see it brought to the screen.”

Leather added: “It’s a joy to be able to write for this cast of some of the finest acting talent in the UK today – our train is a real rollercoaster, a white-knuckle trip through the heart of Britain, and I’m delighted to have them join us for the ride.”