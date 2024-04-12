Alfa Romeo signs new sponsorship deal with Film4

Image: Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo has been named as the new sponsor of Film4’s 9pm film slot in a 12 month deal which gets underway from April 14th.

The deal was secured by Channel 4 Sales which handles ad sales and sponsorship deals for a wide portfolio of channels, including those owned by Channel 4 and the BBC’s commercially funded channels.

Starcom helped broker the tie-up which gives Alfa Romeo “a consistent presence across 365 films a year”.

Rupinder Downie, sponsorship and commercial partnerships leader, Channel 4 said: “We’re so proud of the award-winning films that Film4 has to offer so it was only right to partner with a quality classic brand for our 9pm film.

“This deal allows Alfa Romeo to connect with the Film4 audience in a brand safe environment as viewers relax and unwind with a captivating film on an evening.”



Jules Tilstone, Managing Director Alfa Romeo, commented:“Alfa Romeo has a long history of working with the film industry, playing leading roles in some of the most iconic movies to grace our screens, so partnering with Film4 was a natural fit.

“The 9pm film slot offers us the chance to showcase Alfa Romeo models, including the new electrified Tonale, to a premium audience who appreciate visceral experiences”.