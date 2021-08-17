Alien RPG – Free League Publishing releases Colonial Marines campaign module

The Colonial Marines Operations Manual, a complete campaign module for the multiple award-winning official Alien roleplaying game, is now available.

Priced at $44.99 and published by Free League Publishing and 20th Century Studios, the illustrated 352-page hardback book provides players all the tools they need to run a full open-world campaign as the iconic Colonial Marines.

The manual is now available at alien-rpg.com or in the Free League webshop, where a full adaptation of the book as a module for the Foundry virtual tabletop is also available – separately or in a bundle with the physical book. Players can also find the book in hobby stores worldwide, at DriveThruRPG in PDF format, and on the Fantasy Grounds virtual tabletop.



You joined the Corps because you wanted to see the stars. You believe in duty and honor. You have made friends for life here—and watched plenty of them get cut down by shrapnel. No one pays you to ask why, just to follow orders. Protect and serve the citizens and colonies of the Outer Rim colonies—no matter what the cost. Now, lock and load your pulse rifle, marine. You have a job to do.