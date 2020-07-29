ALIEN RPG gets new scenario pack

Free League Publishing today announced that Destroyer of Worlds, the next Cinematic scenario module for its ALIEN RPG, will be officially released on September 8.

The scenario, written by sci-fi author Andrew E.C. Gaska, will be launched alongside a new Starter Set for the game.

Destroyer of Worlds lets players take the role of an iconic type of character from the ALIEN universe: the Colonial Marine.

A team of Colonial Marines get dropped onto the moon Ariaricus to handle a growing insurgency, but soon find themselves fighting for their lives against enemies beyond their worst nightmares.

The Destroyer of Worlds Cinematic scenario comes in a boxed set, including maps, handouts, and cards for a fully immersive tabletop experience.

The ALIEN RPG Starter Set is designed to be the perfect entry point into the game and the ALIEN universe.

Affordably priced at $49.99, it contains everything needed to start playing, including an abridged 104-page softcover quickstart of the core rules, 20 custom dice, reference cards, character handouts, a huge starmap, and the complete Cinematic scenario Chariot of the Gods, also penned by Gaska.

For more information about Destroyer of Worlds and the ALIEN RPG Starter Set, go to alien-rpg.com.