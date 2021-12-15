Aliens: Fireteam Elite gets new mode and season 2 content

Cold Iron Studios and Focus Entertainment have announce that Season 2 of Aliens: Fireteam Elite is now available for all players across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Steam.

Season 2 includes free items for all players, including a new mode called Point Defense, plus new weapons and cosmetics.

Billed as a fast-paced alternative to Horde Mode, the new mode will challenge players in a new survival-based defensive match where your fireteam must protect, repair, and hold 3 different strategic points through multiple attack waves from the Xenomorph hive.