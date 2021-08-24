Aliens: Fireteam Elite – watch the console and PC game’s launch trailer

Image: (C) 20th Century Studios

Get ready to face the swarms of terrifying in Aliens: Fireteam Elite, the new co-op survival-shooter experience from Cold Iron Studios and 20th Century Games.

Available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC, the game drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the evolving Xenomorph threat.

With over 20 enemy types, players must face off against waves of terrifying Xenomorph and Weyland-Yutani Synthetic foes alongside two players or AI teammates, as they desperately fight through four unique campaigns that introduce new storylines to the Alien universe.

“It’s been an unbelievable journey bringing the Alien universe to life, and we can’t wait for players to create a fireteam and experience the game,” said Craig Zinkievich, Head of Cold Iron Studios.

“Whether you’re a fan of the universe, a veteran survival shooter, or a co-op gaming enthusiast, be prepared for a fight like no other.”

“We’re delighted that players can now commence their mission to LV-895 and discover the secrets and horrors that await their arrival,” said Josh Valensi, Executive Producer, 20th Century Games.

“Cold Iron Studios has created an incredible Alien experience, which captures the thrill of seeing a rag-tag squad of hardened colonial marines face an overwhelming Xenomorph threat.”