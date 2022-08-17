Aliens vs. Predators: Rift War now available from Audible

Aliens vs. Predators: Rift War is now available on Amazon’s Audible audiobook service where subscribers can choose to redeem their monthly credit and download the book free of charge.

New subscribers can sign up for a free 30-day trial at audible.co.uk* and will be able to keep their chosen title even if they cancel the service. Amazon is also running a time limited promotion* of three months Audible membership for 99p.

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Summary

The planet LV-363 teems with exotic life, including a plant growing in the shadows of its deep rifts. The plant’s flower yields a valuable narcotic, and people are forced by the cartels to harvest it.

When a Yautja (Predator) ship arrives for a hunting ritual, the Predators seed the rifts with Xenomorph eggs. The aliens emerge and the result is bizarre and deadly hybrids, with humans trapped between the Predators and their prey.

These deadly Xenomorph hybrids—some of which possess the ability to fly—swarm out of control and may prove more than either the Yautja or the humans can defeat.

Running more than 8 hours, the unabridged reading of Yvonne Navarro and Weston Ochse’s new instalment in the franchise is narrated by Kate Rudd and published by Blackstone Publishing.