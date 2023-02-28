Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb reunite for Gavin and Stacey-themed road trip series 

Gold, the BBC-owned subscription channel, is reuniting Gavin and Stacey stars Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb for a new three-part series in which they’ll visit locations from the hit comedy.

Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry sees the duo make the highly referenced 210 mile road trip from Billericay to Barry, during which they’ll stop off at beauty spots in the glorious countryside and visit locations that have a connection to them and Gavin and Stacey.

The series is produced by RDF West (part of RDF, a Banijay UK company) and will air this year.

Steadman said: “I can’t wait to take this trip down memory lane to explore Pam and Mick’s neck of the woods, as well as so many other locations precious to me. And who better to do it with than Larry! I’m so excited to be reunited.”

Lamb added: “I am really looking forward to reminiscing with Alison whilst taking the trip from Billericay to Barry, it was such a huge part in the plot of Gavin and Stacey. This journey holds a special place in my heart and I hope the fans are pleased with it.”

UKTV commissioning editor Kirsty Hanson said: “To make this original series for Gold is a joy, I am so pleased viewers get to join Alison and Larry on this road trip from Billericay to Barry.

“What’s so unique about this series is we get to eavesdrop on their lovely, warm friendship that has spanned decades and have a real laugh. We might even bump into a few Gavin and Stacey stars along the way, and get to see a bit of that famous Mick and Pam dynamic emerge.”