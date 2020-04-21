All 4 clocks up busiest ever quarter

Channel 4 says it’s seen a record number of quarterly views for its All 4 catch-up and on demand service, with a 37% rise during the first two weeks of lockdown compared to the same period last March.

Growth was 30% among Channel 4’s key 16-34 demographic and the broadcaster claims to have almost 80% of all 16-34s registered for the service.

The figures mean last month saw All 4’s biggest ever month, week and day of viewing, with 46% more viewers tuning in the service’s factual entertainment titles, an additional 43% for its documentaries and 40% for its dramas.

Popular shows included Friday Night Dinner, Gogglebox, The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, Hollyoaks, Celebs Go Dating and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

73% of all viewing took place on a TV, an increase of 13% compared to Q1 2019.

Dave Cameron, Chief Product Officer said: “It is more important than ever that we continue to serve our All 4 audiences with all their favourite shows, from box-set binging to catch-up – across all devices and on-demand.

“These Q1 figures are really encouraging, and the uplift in our valued young audiences turning to us during lockdown is something we are particularly proud of.”