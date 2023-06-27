All Creatures Great and Small – new cast members for show’s fourth series revealed

With filming currently underway on the fourth series of All Creatures Great and Small, the show’s producers have revealed new casting news for the show.

Based on James Herriot’s stories, series four takes audiences back to beautiful Yorkshire Dales in 1940 as Churchill takes office and Europe is under serious threat.

Regulars Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton, Samuel West and Anna Madeley, and Patricia Hodge are all confirmed to return.

But with Tristan away serving in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, the practice gains some new faces – Neve McIntosh joins the cast as highly efficient bookkeeper Miss Harbottle, alongside James Anthony-Rose as studious undergraduate vet student Richard Carmody.

Also confirmed to be appearing in the new episodes are Tony Pitts, Imogen Clawson, Paul Copley, Cleo Sylvestre MBE, James Bolam MBE, Will Thorp and Sam Retford.

The critically acclaimed adaptation is produced by Playground and airs on Channel 5 in the UK and Masterpiece on PBS in the US, with All3Media International serving as the show’s global distributor.

UK audiences will see the series, which comprises six episodes plus a Christmas Special, in the autumn while US audiences will be able to watch in 2024.

Sir Colin Callender CBE, Executive Producer and CEO of Playground, said: “We are thrilled to be back in the glorious Yorkshire Dales for a fourth season of family, community and, of course, animal hijinks. Our wonderful cast and crew are all delighted to be returning to adapt more of James Herriot’s joyful and life-affirming stories.”

Paul Testar, Channel 5’s Commissioning Editor of Drama, added: “All Creatures Great and Small is one of the highlights of our year and we are eager to return to the glorious Yorkshire Dales this autumn. We can’t wait to welcome some new additions to our stellar cast for series 4.”.

Louise Pedersen, CEO of All3Media International, commented: “Over three seasons All Creatures Great and Small has offered heartwarming, escapist viewing that has connected with audiences and become a firm fan favorite all around the world, and as Playground’s wonderful series enters its fourth season I am delighted to continue to build the brand globally.”