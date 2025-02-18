All Netball Super League matches to shown for free by Sky and BBC

Every game from the 2025 Netball Super League (NSL) season will be available to watch for free on either Sky or the BBC under updated broadcasting arrangements announced today.

The news comes ahead of the league’s relaunch on Saturday 8th March with the inaugural Netball Super Cup.

Sky will bring audiences three games per round from the 2025 season on TV, streaming and YouTube, in addition to their coverage of the Netball Super Cup, NSL Play Offs and Grand Final.

Its coverage will also include a new show ‘Off The Court’ broadcast every Monday in which Tamsin Greenway will analyse all the action from the weekend’s matches and look ahead to the next round, plus a new weekly podcast, and analysis and match previews on lnstagram.

Separately, as part of the NSL’s on-going agreement with BBC Sport, fans will be able to watch one game a week on BBC iPlayer plus the BBC Sport website and app.

Speaking about the announcement, Managing Director of the NSL Claire Nelson said: “This is an incredibly significant moment for our sport as we embark on this exciting new era.

“We talk often about the unique and unrivalled power of netball in unlocking new audiences, and Sky Sports’ increased investment into elevating our coverage recognises just that.

“As we prepare to relaunch the League on International Women’s Day it feels pretty momentous to announce this huge commitment of support from the UK’s biggest sports broadcaster in addition to the ongoing support from BBC Sport.

“Ensuring that every match is accessible to fans, free of charge, is a game-changer and we are thrilled to collaborate with our broadcast partners to give the fans exactly what they want.

“We promised that the relaunch of NSL would deliver exciting new developments for fans of the domestic game to enjoy, and just days out from our first game of the season we are doing just that.

“With more than 50% of games being played in major arenas across the UK, our Grand Final being played at the iconic 02 Arena in London and exciting new rule innovations being introduced, this major new broadcast arrangement takes our already exciting plans to thrilling new heights.”

Helen Falkus, Director of Multi Sports at Sky Sports, said: “Sky is the UK’s leading investor in women’s sport and as a dedicated partner to netball for more than 18 years, we’re proud to be the leading broadcaster to the sport as it turns professional.

“The relaunch of the Netball Super League warrants even bigger and better coverage, and fans are set to enjoy just that with more exclusively live matches featuring entertaining analysis from legends of the game every week across Sky Sports TV, streaming and YouTube channels.”

Broadcast details

Round Date Home Team Away Team FCP Where to watch 1 Friday 14 March NIC Leeds Rhinos Birmingham Panthers 19.00 Sky Sports 1 Friday 14 March Lexis Nexis Cardiff Dragons London Mavericks 19.00 Sky Sports 1 Sunday16 March Manchester Thunder Loughborough Lightning 18.30 Sky Sports 1 Sunday16 March London Pulse Nottingham Forest Netball 17.00 BBC Sport 2 Friday 21 March Birmingham Panthers Manchester Thunder 19.30 Sky Sports 2 Friday 21 March Nottingham Forest Netball LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons 19.30 Sky Sports 2 Saturday 22 March Loughborough Lightning London Pulse 18.00 BBC Sport 2 Sunday 23 March London Mavericks NIC Leeds Rhinos TBC Sky Sports 3 Friday 28 March LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons Birmingham Panthers 19.00 Sky Sports 3 Friday 28 March London Pulse London Mavericks 19.00 Sky Sports 3 Friday 28 March Manchester Thunder Nottingham Forest Netball 19.30 BBC Sport 3 Sunday 30 March NIC Leeds Rhinos Loughborough Lightning 16.00 Sky Sports 4 Friday 4 April NIC Leeds Rhinos London Pulse 19.00 Sky Sports 4 Saturday 5 April Nottingham Forest Netball Loughborough Lightning 15.00 Sky Sports 4 Saturday 5 April LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons Manchester Thunder 19.00 Sky Sports 4 Sunday 6 April London Mavericks Birmingham Panthers 16.00 BBC Sport