All Netball Super League matches to shown for free by Sky and BBC

Every game from the 2025 Netball Super League (NSL) season will be available to watch for free on either Sky or the BBC under updated broadcasting arrangements announced today.

The news comes ahead of the league’s relaunch on Saturday 8th March with the inaugural Netball Super Cup.

Sky will bring audiences three games per round from the 2025 season on TV, streaming and YouTube, in addition to their coverage of the Netball Super Cup, NSL Play Offs and Grand Final.

Its coverage will also include a new show ‘Off The Court’ broadcast every Monday in which Tamsin Greenway will analyse all the action from the weekend’s matches and look ahead to the next round, plus a new weekly podcast, and analysis and match previews on lnstagram.

Separately, as part of the NSL’s on-going agreement with BBC Sport, fans will be able to watch one game a week on BBC iPlayer plus the BBC Sport website and app.

Speaking about the announcement, Managing Director of the NSL Claire Nelson said: “This is an incredibly significant moment for our sport as we embark on this exciting new era. 

“We talk often about the unique and unrivalled power of netball in unlocking new audiences, and Sky Sports’ increased investment into elevating our coverage recognises just that. 

“As we prepare to relaunch the League on International Women’s Day it feels pretty momentous to announce this huge commitment of support from the UK’s biggest sports broadcaster in addition to the ongoing support from BBC Sport.

“Ensuring that every match is accessible to fans, free of charge, is a game-changer and we are thrilled to collaborate with our broadcast partners to give the fans exactly what they want. 

“We promised that the relaunch of NSL would deliver exciting new developments for fans of the domestic game to enjoy, and just days out from our first game of the season we are doing just that. 

“With more than 50% of games being played in major arenas across the UK, our Grand Final being played at the iconic 02 Arena in London and exciting new rule innovations being introduced, this major new broadcast arrangement takes our already exciting plans to thrilling new heights.”

Helen Falkus, Director of Multi Sports at Sky Sports, said: “Sky is the UK’s leading investor in women’s sport and as a dedicated partner to netball for more than 18 years, we’re proud to be the leading broadcaster to the sport as it turns professional. 

“The relaunch of the Netball Super League warrants even bigger and better coverage, and fans are set to enjoy just that with more exclusively live matches featuring entertaining analysis from legends of the game every week across Sky Sports TV, streaming and YouTube channels.”

Broadcast details

RoundDateHome TeamAway TeamFCPWhere to watch
1Friday 14 MarchNIC Leeds RhinosBirmingham Panthers19.00Sky Sports
1Friday 14 MarchLexis Nexis Cardiff DragonsLondon Mavericks19.00Sky Sports
1Sunday16 MarchManchester ThunderLoughborough Lightning18.30Sky Sports
1Sunday16 MarchLondon PulseNottingham Forest Netball17.00BBC Sport
2Friday 21 MarchBirmingham PanthersManchester Thunder19.30Sky Sports
2Friday 21 MarchNottingham Forest NetballLexisNexis Cardiff Dragons19.30Sky Sports
2Saturday 22 MarchLoughborough LightningLondon Pulse18.00BBC Sport
2Sunday 23 MarchLondon MavericksNIC Leeds RhinosTBCSky Sports
3Friday 28 MarchLexisNexis Cardiff DragonsBirmingham Panthers19.00Sky Sports
3Friday 28 MarchLondon PulseLondon Mavericks19.00Sky Sports
3Friday 28 MarchManchester ThunderNottingham Forest Netball19.30BBC Sport
3Sunday 30 MarchNIC Leeds RhinosLoughborough Lightning16.00Sky Sports
4Friday 4 AprilNIC Leeds RhinosLondon Pulse19.00Sky Sports
4Saturday 5 AprilNottingham Forest NetballLoughborough Lightning15.00Sky Sports
4Saturday 5 AprilLexisNexis Cardiff DragonsManchester Thunder19.00Sky Sports
4Sunday 6 AprilLondon MavericksBirmingham Panthers16.00BBC Sport
5Friday 11 AprilNottingham Forest NetballLondon Mavericks19.30Sky Sports
5Saturday 12 AprilManchester ThunderNIC Leeds Rhinos17.00Sky Sports
5Saturday 12 AprilLoughborough LightningLexisNexis Cardiff Dragons18.00BBC Sport
5Sunday 13 AprilBirmingham PanthersLondon Pulse18.00Sky Sports
6Friday 18 AprilLondon PulseManchester Thunder19.00BBC Sport
6Saturday 19 AprilLondon MavericksLoughborough Lightning17.00Sky Sports
6Saturday 19 AprilBirmingham PanthersNottingham Forest Netball18.00Sky Sports
6Saturday 19 AprilLexisNexis Cardiff DragonsNIC Leeds Rhinos19.00Sky Sports
7Friday 25 AprilNIC Leeds RhinosNottingham Forest Netball19.00Sky Sports
7Friday 25 AprilLoughborough LightningBirmingham Panthers19.00Sky Sports
7Sunday 27 AprilLondon PulseLexisNexis Cardiff Dragons18.00Sky Sports
7Monday 28 AprilManchester ThunderLondon Mavericks19.00BBC Sport
