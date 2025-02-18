All Netball Super League matches to shown for free by Sky and BBC

Every game from the 2025 Netball Super League (NSL) season will be available to watch for free on either Sky or the BBC under updated broadcasting arrangements announced today.
The news comes ahead of the league’s relaunch on Saturday 8th March with the inaugural Netball Super Cup.
Sky will bring audiences three games per round from the 2025 season on TV, streaming and YouTube, in addition to their coverage of the Netball Super Cup, NSL Play Offs and Grand Final.
Its coverage will also include a new show ‘Off The Court’ broadcast every Monday in which Tamsin Greenway will analyse all the action from the weekend’s matches and look ahead to the next round, plus a new weekly podcast, and analysis and match previews on lnstagram.
Separately, as part of the NSL’s on-going agreement with BBC Sport, fans will be able to watch one game a week on BBC iPlayer plus the BBC Sport website and app.
Speaking about the announcement, Managing Director of the NSL Claire Nelson said: “This is an incredibly significant moment for our sport as we embark on this exciting new era.
“We talk often about the unique and unrivalled power of netball in unlocking new audiences, and Sky Sports’ increased investment into elevating our coverage recognises just that.
“As we prepare to relaunch the League on International Women’s Day it feels pretty momentous to announce this huge commitment of support from the UK’s biggest sports broadcaster in addition to the ongoing support from BBC Sport.
“Ensuring that every match is accessible to fans, free of charge, is a game-changer and we are thrilled to collaborate with our broadcast partners to give the fans exactly what they want.
“We promised that the relaunch of NSL would deliver exciting new developments for fans of the domestic game to enjoy, and just days out from our first game of the season we are doing just that.
“With more than 50% of games being played in major arenas across the UK, our Grand Final being played at the iconic 02 Arena in London and exciting new rule innovations being introduced, this major new broadcast arrangement takes our already exciting plans to thrilling new heights.”
Helen Falkus, Director of Multi Sports at Sky Sports, said: “Sky is the UK’s leading investor in women’s sport and as a dedicated partner to netball for more than 18 years, we’re proud to be the leading broadcaster to the sport as it turns professional.
“The relaunch of the Netball Super League warrants even bigger and better coverage, and fans are set to enjoy just that with more exclusively live matches featuring entertaining analysis from legends of the game every week across Sky Sports TV, streaming and YouTube channels.”
Broadcast details
|Round
|Date
|Home Team
|Away Team
|FCP
|Where to watch
|1
|Friday 14 March
|NIC Leeds Rhinos
|Birmingham Panthers
|19.00
|Sky Sports
|1
|Friday 14 March
|Lexis Nexis Cardiff Dragons
|London Mavericks
|19.00
|Sky Sports
|1
|Sunday16 March
|Manchester Thunder
|Loughborough Lightning
|18.30
|Sky Sports
|1
|Sunday16 March
|London Pulse
|Nottingham Forest Netball
|17.00
|BBC Sport
|2
|Friday 21 March
|Birmingham Panthers
|Manchester Thunder
|19.30
|Sky Sports
|2
|Friday 21 March
|Nottingham Forest Netball
|LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons
|19.30
|Sky Sports
|2
|Saturday 22 March
|Loughborough Lightning
|London Pulse
|18.00
|BBC Sport
|2
|Sunday 23 March
|London Mavericks
|NIC Leeds Rhinos
|TBC
|Sky Sports
|3
|Friday 28 March
|LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons
|Birmingham Panthers
|19.00
|Sky Sports
|3
|Friday 28 March
|London Pulse
|London Mavericks
|19.00
|Sky Sports
|3
|Friday 28 March
|Manchester Thunder
|Nottingham Forest Netball
|19.30
|BBC Sport
|3
|Sunday 30 March
|NIC Leeds Rhinos
|Loughborough Lightning
|16.00
|Sky Sports
|4
|Friday 4 April
|NIC Leeds Rhinos
|London Pulse
|19.00
|Sky Sports
|4
|Saturday 5 April
|Nottingham Forest Netball
|Loughborough Lightning
|15.00
|Sky Sports
|4
|Saturday 5 April
|LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons
|Manchester Thunder
|19.00
|Sky Sports
|4
|Sunday 6 April
|London Mavericks
|Birmingham Panthers
|16.00
|BBC Sport
|5
|Friday 11 April
|Nottingham Forest Netball
|London Mavericks
|19.30
|Sky Sports
|5
|Saturday 12 April
|Manchester Thunder
|NIC Leeds Rhinos
|17.00
|Sky Sports
|5
|Saturday 12 April
|Loughborough Lightning
|LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons
|18.00
|BBC Sport
|5
|Sunday 13 April
|Birmingham Panthers
|London Pulse
|18.00
|Sky Sports
|6
|Friday 18 April
|London Pulse
|Manchester Thunder
|19.00
|BBC Sport
|6
|Saturday 19 April
|London Mavericks
|Loughborough Lightning
|17.00
|Sky Sports
|6
|Saturday 19 April
|Birmingham Panthers
|Nottingham Forest Netball
|18.00
|Sky Sports
|6
|Saturday 19 April
|LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons
|NIC Leeds Rhinos
|19.00
|Sky Sports
|7
|Friday 25 April
|NIC Leeds Rhinos
|Nottingham Forest Netball
|19.00
|Sky Sports
|7
|Friday 25 April
|Loughborough Lightning
|Birmingham Panthers
|19.00
|Sky Sports
|7
|Sunday 27 April
|London Pulse
|LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons
|18.00
|Sky Sports
|7
|Monday 28 April
|Manchester Thunder
|London Mavericks
|19.00
|BBC Sport