Samsung adds Digital Key support for Volvo and Polestar

Samsung is adding Digital Key support for selected Volvo and Polestar models, allowing owners to unlock their vehicles without a physical kay.

Part of the Samsung Wallet app, Digital Key offers three ways to control the car: Ultra-wideband for hands-free access, Near Field Communication for tap-to-unlock and start, and Bluetooth low energy control.

Users can also share Digital Keys with friends and family.

Launched in June 2022, Samsung Wallet allows Galaxy users to organise Digital Keys, payment methods, ID cards and more in one secure application.

Functionality for Volvo models will roll out in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia from this month while support for selected Polestar vehicles is coming to Europe, North America and Asia.

“Expanding Samsung Digital Key access is an important part of our commitment to offering connected, secure experiences within the Galaxy ecosystem,” said Woncheol Chai, EVP and Head of the Digital Wallet Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Our partnership with automakers such as Volvo Cars and Polestar marks another exciting step forward in making everyday activities like driving hassle-free for more Galaxy users worldwide.”