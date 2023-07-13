BBC to broadcast Netball World Cup 2023

The BBC has struck a deal to broadcast matches from the Netball World Cup 2023, which takes place in Cape Town this summer.

With the tournament running from 28 July to the 6 August, the deal with World Netball will see live coverage of matches from Monday 31 July up to and including the final across BBC Television, iPlayer, Sounds and the BBC Sport website.

In addition, BBC Radio 5 Live will have coverage of key matches, with commentary of selected games on 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra, including opening weekend fixtures, England v Malawi and England v Scotland.

Barbara Slater, Director BBC Sport says: “We are delighted to be showcasing the Netball World Cup 2023 free to air across the BBC.

“As a big supporter of women’s sport, we want to bring it to the widest audience possible. With great home nation representation, we’re hoping for plenty of drama and memorable matches.”