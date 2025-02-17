Prime Video’s House of David debuts next week

Biblical drama House of David debuts on Prime Video next week (February 27th).

Starring Michael, the series follows the once-mighty King Saul whose pride brings him down.

At the direction of God, the prophet Samuel (Stephen Lang) anoints an outcast teenager as the new king.

As Saul loses power over his kingdom, David (Iskander) finds himself on a journey to discover and fulfill his destiny, navigating love, loss, and violence in the court of the very man he’s destined to replace.

As one leader falls, another must rise.

Subscribers will be able to watch the first three episodes on February 27th, with new episodes available weekly thereafter.