BBC Sport signs two-year Netball Super League broadcast deal

BBC Sport has secured a two-year deal to stream one Netball Super League match per week on iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website and app.

The deal with England Netball kicks in on February 24th, a week after the 2024 season gets underway, and the BBC’s confirmed matches for the season are:

Round 2: Saturday 24 February – Loughborough Lightning v Team Bath

Round 3: Friday 1 March – Team Bath v Severn Stars

Round 4: Saturday 9 March – Surrey Storm v Cardiff Dragons

Round 5: Saturday 16 March – Loughborough Lightning v Leeds Rhinos

Round 6: Saturday 23 March – Manchester Thunder v Loughborough Lightning

Round 7: Saturday 30 March – Cardiff Dragons v London Pulse

Round 8: Friday 5 April – London Pulse v Strathclyde Sirens

Round 9: Saturday 13 April – Manchester Thunder v Leeds Rhinos

Matches 10-18 will be announced at a later date.

Philip Bernie, Interim Director BBC Sport said: “Our live netball coverage has become increasingly popular with audiences, and now they can follow the excitement of weekly NSL matches—free, live, and on demand—all season long.

“Following the success of the 2023 Netball World Cup final, which had an audience of 1.3m on the BBC, fans can now enjoy more live coverage as we keep delivering all the action of the game to a bigger audience.”

NSL Managing Director Claire Nelson added: “This is a hugely important milestone that enables us to showcase our sport to a bigger audience than ever before and is an incredible opportunity for the League, our clubs and our players to satisfy the appetite that we know is there.”