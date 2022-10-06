All-New Lexus RZ 450e to feature in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever themed ads

Lexus is again joining forces with the Marvel’s Black Panther franchise this autumn for a run of 60, 30 and 15-second adverts showcasing its status as the official automotive partner of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Directed by Anthony Leonardi III, the ad finds General Okoye (Danai Gurira) in the RZ 450e as she prepares to fulfil her national duty in the unfamiliar role of public speaker.

General Okoye is joined by her fellow Dora Milaje as they embark on what becomes a car chase experience filled with spectacular stunts, explosions, and pin-point accurate vibranium spear throws.

The RZ 450e enables the Dora Milaje to dodge their pursuers with its precise One Motion Grip steering, balanced handling thanks to DIRECT4 all-wheel drive and a seamless on-demand application of power via front and rear e-Axle motors.

The RZ’s BEV-specific seating layout and versatile digital rear-view mirror provide optimal all-round visibility for General Okoye’s driver and front passenger.

Mindy Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Global Partnership Marketing at The Walt Disney Company, said: “The power, elegance, and future-forward vision of the Lexus brand aligns perfectly with the Black Panther franchise.

“We couldn’t be happier to team up with Lexus once again to bring an action-packed story and supporting 360-degree campaign to life.”

Michael Moore, Lexus International’s General Manager for Strategic Communication added: “We’re excited and honoured to continue our collaboration with the Marvel Studios’ Black Panther franchise.

“Our all-electric RZ 450e is a perfect fit in the Dora Milaje’s cutting-edge arsenal, bringing an elevated driving experience that intuitively connects with its users through advanced technology and compelling performance.”

About Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in Europe from November 9th.