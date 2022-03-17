All new LG Smart TVs to include Freeview Play for a further 5 years

Freeview and LG have announced an extension of their partnership, guaranteeing that all new LG Smart TVs will come with Freeview Play built in as standard for at least the next five years.

The Freeview Play platform combines live linear broadcast channels with on-demand and catch-up content from subscription-free apps such as iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, and STV Player and currently offers over 30,000 hours of shows and films.

Freeview and LG will also work together on future product updates “to innovate the user experience”.

Simon Hunt, Director of Business Development and Strategy for Freeview Play commented: “Freeview Play is going from strength to strength, and we are delighted that LG, our biggest brand TV partner, continues to show its commitment to the platform and the value it delivers to UK viewers.”

Peter Booth, Commercial Director CE from LG said: “The strength of support and partnership from the Freeview Play Team at all levels makes our lives both easier and more enjoyable.

“The launch of the 2021 Freeview Play platform was incredibly ‘en pointe’ given the vast change and dynamics of how our joint end users have consumed world leading catch up services throughout the recent pandemic. We look forward to the next phase of our relationship.”