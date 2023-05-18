All-new Mortal Kombat 1 is heading to PC and consoles 

An all-new Mortal Kombat game featuring “reimagined versions of iconic characters” is heading to PC and consoles later this year.

Released by Warner Bros. Games and developed by NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 1 will introduce a reborn Universe that has been created by the Fire God Liu Kang, featuring reimagined versions of iconic characters as they’ve never been seen before.

The game includes a story mode presenting players with an immersive cinematic narrative featuring unexpected twists on classic rivalries and original backstories for a wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters, including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsun and Johnny Cage.

“With Mortal Kombat 1 we are bringing a reimagined universe to the legendary franchise which has captivated gamers for more than 30 years and continues to top itself,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games.

“The talented team at NetherRealm Studios continues to push the series forward in bold ways that have consistently expanded the global audience, and we believe Mortal Kombat 1 will continue to attract new players as well as thrill our core fans.”

Ed Boon, Chief Creative Officer at NetherRealm Studios and Co-Creator of Mortal Kombat, added: “Mortal Kombat 1 marks a new beginning for the franchise and we couldn’t be more excited to share this original storyline and fresh take on classic characters with our fans.

“We’re also introducing our Kameo Fighter system which brings a unique roster of partner characters into the mix, and we are looking forward to showing this feature as well as more new elements of the game very soon.”

The game will be available for pre-order from May 19th and is set for a September 19th release.

