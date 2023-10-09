All3Media announce Fifth Gear FAST channels for UK, US and Canada 

Fifth Gear fans can enjoy back-to-back episodes of the hit motoring series after distributor All3Media announced dedicated streaming channels featuring the show.

The FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streamed Television) channels will be available to viewers in the UK, US and Canada on several platforms.

UK fans can watch on Amazon Freevee, Plex and Pluto TV. In the US the brand is part of the programming line-up for ‘Pluto TV Cars’ and also has its own dedicated channel on Amazon Freevee, Plex and Xumo Play. The channel can also be viewed in Canada on Plex.

All3Media say further platforms will launch in both the US and UK in the coming months.

The channels feature episodes from 27 series of the show plus exclusive compilation edits featuring some of the best cars featured over the past 20 years and new ‘shoot-outs’ with Fifth Gear’s long-standing presenters Jason Plato and Vicki Butler-Henderson.

Tom Clint from series producer North One, which is owned by All3Media, said: “Working with All3Media International, we have built some firm foundations in the FAST market and via Amazon Freevee, Plex, Pluto TV Cars and Xumo Play, Fifth Gear has found services who share our passion for getting the show to the biggest audience possible.”

Gary Woolf, EVP Strategic Development for All3Media International, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with North One in creating a unique FAST channel curating content from Fifth Gear in a way that will delight viewers.

“We’re thrilled with the interest in the brand as we roll out the FAST channel to an increasing range of top-level FAST services in both the UK and North America”.