All3Media mark Fresh Meat’s 10th anniversary with new US AVOD deals

Image: Objective Productions/ALL3MEDIA

Channel 4’s Fresh Meat is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a live retrospective event at London’s BFI this month which will see cast members and the show’s creators attending an in-person discussion and screening.

Created by Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain and made by Objective Productions, the show starred Jack Whitehall, Charlotte Ritchie, Zawe Ashton, Joe Thomas, Kimberly Nixon and Greg McHugh as a group of students who share digs.

Distributed by All3Media International, the celebrated series found global success with audiences across Europe, Australia, Asia and North America.

More recently deals have been concluded in the US and Canada on the Roku Channel (AVOD) as well as on Tubi (also US and Canada AVOD) and on Crackle for AVOD in the US. The show is also available on Prime Video in the US.